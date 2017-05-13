County appoints medical examiners

Three medical examiners for Chickasaw County have been appointed by the Board of Supervisors to fix the hole that was left when a longtime county employee retired in March.Ken Rasing held a number of positions, including medical examiner, for the county before his retirement after almost 40 years of service.That left the county without a medical examiner, but supervisors accepted the applications and appointed Jeremy McGrath, James (Jim) Cook and Toni Friedrich to work with Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Lucas Brinkman.Emergency Management and Homeland Security Coordinator AJ Seely said he has already received an informal complaint about the action the Board of Supervisors took.For the complete story see the 5/13/2017 New Hampton Tribune.