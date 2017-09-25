County attorney heading to the bench

Pat Wegman will always be grateful for the people of Chickasaw County, but he was ready for a new challenge.

And he got it on Friday, when he was appointed a district court associate judge by the district court judges of District 1.

That means Wegman this week will tender his resignation as county attorney, a post he has held for almost 15 years.

“The people of Chickasaw County have been great,” he said. “They’ve treated me well, and I’ve always tried to do my very best for them. It’s been an honor serving them.”

Wegman was first elected county attorney in 2002, took over the position at the start of 2003 and was re-elected in 2006, 2010 and 2014, but he had hinted at times that he would not run for a fifth term in 2018.



