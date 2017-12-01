Home / News / County to city of Nashua: Pay up on communications bill

County to city of Nashua: Pay up on communications bill

Thu, 01/12/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
Supervisors express frustration that Nashua hasn’t paid its bill, which was sent out more than six months ago
By: 
Brittany Stange

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department is having a hard time getting the Nashua Police Department to pay for the communication services they are using.A few years ago previous Chickasaw County Sheriff Todd Miller and current Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann went back through their records to 1970 to see how payment has worked between the cities and the county for years.“The sheriffs office has been the communications center forever,” said Hemann. “It provides service for all in the county.”He said it has always been the thought that it would be cheaper for one person to have all the equipment, rather than to have different dispatches in each city.“We have charged for those services,” said Hemann, although charging has changed throughout the years. “We used to charge on a per capita basis but over time it has gone up.”This change was a decision of the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors a couple of years ago.For the complete story see the 1/12/2017 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here