County to city of Nashua: Pay up on communications bill

The Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department is having a hard time getting the Nashua Police Department to pay for the communication services they are using.A few years ago previous Chickasaw County Sheriff Todd Miller and current Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann went back through their records to 1970 to see how payment has worked between the cities and the county for years."The sheriffs office has been the communications center forever," said Hemann. "It provides service for all in the county."He said it has always been the thought that it would be cheaper for one person to have all the equipment, rather than to have different dispatches in each city."We have charged for those services," said Hemann, although charging has changed throughout the years. "We used to charge on a per capita basis but over time it has gone up."This change was a decision of the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors a couple of years ago.