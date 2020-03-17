Home / News / County closing offices to the public

County closing offices to the public

Tue, 03/17/2020 - 11:39am Bob Fenske
Supervisors say essential services will continue; offices can be reached by phone
By: 
Bob Fenske

Chickasaw County announced Tuesday morning that it is closing all of its offices to the public, due the Coronavirus COVID-19, but it will continue to provide essential public services

“Our goal is to protect the citizens and employees of Chickasaw County,” read a statement that was approved by the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday morning. “Our employees will continue to perform essential county services. Please contact the Department by phone if you have questions regarding services. County Departments and phone numbers are listed below [in this statement.]”

The Law Enforcement Center and services will continue with extra protocols in place.  Essential court proceedings are still taking place, but the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors recommends suspending all public gatherings at this time.

List of County Offices and Phone Numbers
Auditor’s Office: 641-394-2100
Board of Supervisors Office: 641-394-2100
Treasurer’s Office:  641-394-2107
Driver’s License Office: 641-394-3204
Recorder’s Office: 641-394-2336
Engineer’s Office: 641-394-2321
Assessor’s Office: 641-394-2813
Clerk of Court: 641-394-2106
Community Action: 641-394-2007
Attorney: 641-394-3446 Public Health & Home Care Services: 641-394-4053
Veterans Affairs Office: 641-394-3232
Environmental Health: 641-394-4053
Emergency Management Agency Office: cell phone: 641-229-6101
Conservation Office: 641-394-4714 (closed to the public.)
Sheriff’s Office: 641-394-3121 (suspending fingerprinting for employment purposes, jail visitations, &
                                                              Weapons permits)

Comment Here