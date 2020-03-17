County closing offices to the public

Chickasaw County announced Tuesday morning that it is closing all of its offices to the public, due the Coronavirus COVID-19, but it will continue to provide essential public services

“Our goal is to protect the citizens and employees of Chickasaw County,” read a statement that was approved by the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday morning. “Our employees will continue to perform essential county services. Please contact the Department by phone if you have questions regarding services. County Departments and phone numbers are listed below [in this statement.]”

The Law Enforcement Center and services will continue with extra protocols in place. Essential court proceedings are still taking place, but the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors recommends suspending all public gatherings at this time.

List of County Offices and Phone Numbers

Auditor’s Office: 641-394-2100

Board of Supervisors Office: 641-394-2100

Treasurer’s Office: 641-394-2107

Driver’s License Office: 641-394-3204

Recorder’s Office: 641-394-2336

Engineer’s Office: 641-394-2321

Assessor’s Office: 641-394-2813

Clerk of Court: 641-394-2106

Community Action: 641-394-2007

Attorney: 641-394-3446 Public Health & Home Care Services: 641-394-4053

Veterans Affairs Office: 641-394-3232

Environmental Health: 641-394-4053

Emergency Management Agency Office: cell phone: 641-229-6101

Conservation Office: 641-394-4714 (closed to the public.)

Sheriff’s Office: 641-394-3121 (suspending fingerprinting for employment purposes, jail visitations, &

Weapons permits)