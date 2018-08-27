County declared disaster area for summer storms

A presidential disaster declaration for 30 counties — including Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard and Winneshiek counties — impacted by flooding and severe weather from June 6 to July 2 has been announced after the president approved the governor’s request.

The entire Iowa congressional delegation supported the governor’s request.

A presidential disaster declaration puts into motion long-term federal recovery programs, some of which are partially matched by state programs, and designed to help public entities and select nonprofits.

— For more on this story, see the Aug. 28 New Hampton Tribune.