County declared disaster area for summer storms
Mon, 08/27/2018 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
A presidential disaster declaration for 30 counties — including Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard and Winneshiek counties — impacted by flooding and severe weather from June 6 to July 2 has been announced after the president approved the governor’s request.
The entire Iowa congressional delegation supported the governor’s request.
A presidential disaster declaration puts into motion long-term federal recovery programs, some of which are partially matched by state programs, and designed to help public entities and select nonprofits.
