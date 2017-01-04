Home / News / County employees sound off about health insurance

County employees sound off about health insurance

Sat, 04/01/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
Brittany Stange

To clear up rumors, Chickasaw County Attorney Pat Wegman and many county employees met with the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors to discuss the county’s plans when it comes to offering employees family health insurance coverage.Wegman told the board many employees have been hearing different comments on whether the board plans to offer a family plan and who is going to pay for it.Supervisor Tim Zoll said the board is currently in negotiations and waiting to hear from the union representatives.For the complete story see the 3/31/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

