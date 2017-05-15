County Engineer prepares for many summer projects

The County Roads Department will move ahead with the V-18 concrete patching project outside of North Washington thanks to approval from the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors.Bids were received and opened and the project will cost just under half a million dollars.“The infrastructure of the road is not good,” said County Engineer Dusty Rolando.The project was split into two areas but Rolando said both spots were just as bad as the other.“It’s really up to the board on what is going to be done,” said Rolando who voted to have both areas done this year.And the board agreed.The project must start by Aug. 21 and will last no longer, weather permitting, than 20 working days.For the complete story see the 5/12/2017 New Hampton Tribune.