Home / News / County Engineer prepares for many summer projects

County Engineer prepares for many summer projects

Mon, 05/15/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
By: 
Brittany Stange

The County Roads Department will move ahead with the V-18 concrete patching project outside of North Washington thanks to approval from the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors.Bids were received and opened and the project will cost just under half a million dollars.“The infrastructure of the road is not good,” said County Engineer Dusty Rolando.The project was split into two areas but Rolando said both spots were just as bad as the other.“It’s really up to the board on what is going to be done,” said Rolando who voted to have both areas done this year.And the board agreed.The project must start by Aug. 21 and will last no longer, weather permitting, than 20 working days.For the complete story see the 5/12/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here