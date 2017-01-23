County engineer says warm weather will help, but it will take time for roadways to return to normal

If Devan Elliott and Abby Dirksen didn’t have a healthy respect for ice, they certainly do now.And the two New Hampton women feel lucky they were able to walk away from an accident on Tuesday afternoon with nothing more than a few cuts and bruises.It’s been that kind of week in and around Chickasaw County. We slipped and slid through the first part of the week, thanks to an ice storm that deposited anywhere between one-tenth of an inch to one-quarter of an inch of ice on highways and roadways.“Ice is really tough,” Chickasaw County Engineer Dusten Rolando said, “and right when you are thinking you’re making a little headway, it refreezes and you’re right back from where you started from.”The ice storm forced New Hampton Community Schools to call off its professional development day on Monday and classes on Tuesday.That was the day Elliott was behind the wheel of her 2000 Bonneville in which Dirksen was a passenger that was westbound on Logan Street when it hit a patch of ice.For the complete story see the 1/20/2017 New Hampton Tribune.