County eyes connecting to city water

Rather than pay to replace a three-decades-old septic system and leach field at the county group home, the County Board of Supervisors is considering extending the New Hampton water and wastewater mains to reach it.

“If the septic system fails, we’ll be spending money instantly to get the system back in operation,” said Steve Geerts, 4th Supervisor District, at the meeting.

In a follow-up, Geerts was unsure when the last maintenance was done to the septic system.

“But if we can get city sewer and water we don’t have to worry about if the septic system fails,” he said.

The Heritage Residence stands at 2275 South Linn Avenue, a quarter-mile south of the corner of 225th Street and South Linn, where the municipal water line now ends.

