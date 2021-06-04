Home / News / County to get influx of vaccine

County to get influx of vaccine

Tue, 04/06/2021 - 11:47am Bob Fenske
Public Health administrator expects to distribute 500 COVID-19 shots this week
By: 
Bob Fenske

Chickasaw County Public Health and Homecare Services will in all likelihood pass the 4,000 vaccine mark this week, thanks to the fact that the state is providing the county with an additional 300 COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, Public Health Administrator Lisa Welter said her nurses have distributed vaccine to a little more than 3,500 residents, and in addition to the usual 200 Moderna vaccines the county usually receives, the county will also receive 300 Johnson and Johnson vaccines this week.

“Everything is going well,” Welter said on Friday, the day she released her weekly COVID-19 report, “and as soon as we’re getting vaccines, we’re giving them out. We haven’t wasted any vaccine. If we get it, it gets used.”

Welter’s comments came at the end of a week in which Chickasaw County reported just four positive  tests for the Coronavirus, and while the Public Health head said she was pleased with the continued low rate of positive tests, she wasn’t about to declare the pandemic over.

“I know I say the same thing every week,” she said, “but we’re still urging people to use common sense, mask up if they can’t social distance and just be smart. We’ve made tremendous progress in the last couple of months, and I would just hate to see people let their guard down now.”

Welter said the county this week will begin vaccinating members of the general public who have signed up to get the vaccine. Monday was the first day Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamation opening
vaccines to all went into effect.

— For more on this story, see the April 6 Tribune or the April 8 Reporter

New Hampton Tribune

121 West Main Street
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here