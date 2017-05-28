Home / News / County gets ball rolling on possibly constructing new building for offices

County gets ball rolling on possibly constructing new building for offices

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
Supervisor wants to get out of rented spaces
By: 
Brittany Stange

Trying to make room in county buildings, the old veterinary building has been cleaned and taken care of by Custodian Dave Gorman and Emergency Management Director AJ Seely.
“We are still working to organize it,” said Seely.
Gorman said for time being the building will suit what the county needs it for, as storage.
“It’s not a great building,” said Gorman. “But it actually looks pretty decent in there now.”
Four dumpsters worth was removed from the building of old glass bottles and other useless materials that were stored there.

For the complete story see the 5/26/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

