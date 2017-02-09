County gets federal disaster decree

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced on Sunday that President Donald Trump has issued a presidential disaster declaration for seven Iowa counties, including Chickasaw County, which were hit by severe weather and flooding in late July.

Other counties include Allamakee, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Fayette and Mitchell.

The FEMA funding will supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas in Iowa affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding from July 19 to 23.

Chickasaw County Engineer Dusten Rolando said federal funding will pay for 75 percent of the estimated $350,000 damage, with state funding providing an additional 10 percent.

