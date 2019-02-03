County has used over half its salt

With the exception of stop signs and curves, Chickasaw County Secondary Roads did not add much salt and sand in last weekend’s blizzard owing to strong winds that would have blown it off the roads, County Engineer Dusten Rolando said.

Crews had passed through almost all the gravel roads but were still cleaning up drifts in about four places as of Wednesday.

Through Feb. 11, the department laid 2,200 tons of sand and 700 tons of salt, which — for salt — is more than half of the 1,317 tons ordered.

— For more on this story, see the March 1 New Hampton Tribune.