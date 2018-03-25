County health insurance to see modest increase

An insurance representative from the county’s pool, IGHCP, detailed the steps she took to drop the county’s projected premium rate increase from over 16 percent to 4.3 percent before the Board of Supervisors on Monday, March 16.

Of that, 3.4 percentage points constitute a federal tax.

“So I got it almost down to zero,” consultant Denise Ballard said.

Ballard said she would provide new numbers after a potential additional increase from the IRS. Thus the board took no action.

