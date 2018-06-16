Home / News / County to hold hearing on fireworks ordinance

County to hold hearing on fireworks ordinance

Sat, 06/16/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing to consider arguments for and against adoption of a proposed fireworks ordinance pertaining to unincorporated areas.
The hearing will be Monday, June 18, at 11:30 a.m. The motion approving the resolution legal notice announcing the public hearing passed 5-0.
The ordinance is taken right from Iowa Code, Assistant County Attorney Mark Huegel said. He recommended waiving the second and third readings. This would lead to approving and adopting the ordinance at the first reading, June 18.
“They have to get a permit to do a display,” Huegel said.
The ordinance states “display fireworks” are only allowed by a person certified by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms. For test “display fireworks” firings, name and address must be on file with the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors.
New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

