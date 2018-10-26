Home / News / County lands EMA director

County lands EMA director

Fri, 10/26/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Emergency Management to be led by longtime Rescue Squad volunteer
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Jeff Bernatz will be Chickasaw County’s next Emergency Management Agency director, as the Board of Supervisors acknowledged on Monday.
The EMA Commission hired Bernatz, who has since stepped down as chief of the Chickasaw County Rescue Squad, at the recommendation of a four-member committee, consisting of the mayors of New Hampton, Lawler, Fredericksburg and the sheriff. The 911 Board, which also works closely with the position, also acknowledged the decision.
An applicant pool of nine was narrowed to three interviewees.
“It was a tough choice,” said selection committee member and Lawler Mayor Mark Mueterthies.
Bernatz had a “well-rounded” background as a first-responder, Mueterthies said, serving as a member of the New Hampton Fire Department, chief of the Chickasaw County Rescue Squad and working as a jailer in Bremer County “when we hired him, so he had a lot of well-rounded experience we needed for the EMA.”
— For more on this story, see the Oct. 26 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here