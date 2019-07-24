County lands environmental health director

After a week in which the “story” seemed to change every day, Chickasaw County should finally have an environmental health director and sanitarian in place.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Monday morning to enter into a 28E agreement with Howard County to provide the services until the Board of Health hires a new director, although Board of Supervisors Chairman Jacob Hackman did say he believes the county needs to explore the option of permanently sharing the position.

Howard County supervisors were expected to act on the agreement later Monday, bringing an end, at least temporarily, to an odyssey that took on a life of its own.

