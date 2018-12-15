County loses medical examiners

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors accepted resignation letters from the county’s chief medical examiner and a medical examiner investigator as of Monday, both dated last week.

The board appoints the county medical examiner to a two-year term, starting about Jan. 1 and fills any vacancy for an unexpired term, Chairman Jacob Hackman said, citing a conversation with County Attorney Jennifer Schwickerath. The board may appoint any physician of the county who is licensed in Iowa, who is a doctor of medicine, or osteopathy, and surgery.

At the Jan. 1 and 2 board meeting, a motion carried to appoint Dr. Lucas Brinkman as chief examiner and all other physicians as deputy examiners for 2018.

