County loses medical examiners

Sat, 12/15/2018 - 9:00am Bob Fenske
Supervisors begin search for replacements after Brinkman, McGrath give up their posts
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors accepted resignation letters from the county’s chief medical examiner and a medical examiner investigator as of Monday, both dated last week.
The board appoints the county medical examiner to a two-year term, starting about Jan. 1 and fills any vacancy for an unexpired term, Chairman Jacob Hackman said, citing a conversation with County Attorney Jennifer Schwickerath. The board may appoint any physician of the county who is licensed in Iowa, who is a doctor of medicine, or osteopathy, and surgery.
At the Jan. 1 and 2 board meeting, a motion carried to appoint Dr. Lucas Brinkman as chief examiner and all other physicians as deputy examiners for 2018.
