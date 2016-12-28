Home / News / County may find a new home for safety plaques

County may find a new home for safety plaques

Wed, 12/28/2016 - 5:00pm Brittany
By: 
Brittany Stange

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors is proud of its safety plaques the county has received over the years and would like to find a spot to display them in the courthouse.It was brought to Auditor Joan Knoll’s attention that no one really sees them in their current spot at Chickasaw County Public Heath.She and Dave Gorman, the courthouse custodian, discussed that they could be placed on the first floor of the county courthouse possibly in the corner by the driver’s license station.For the complete story see the 12/27/2016 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here