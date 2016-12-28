County may find a new home for safety plaques

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors is proud of its safety plaques the county has received over the years and would like to find a spot to display them in the courthouse.It was brought to Auditor Joan Knoll’s attention that no one really sees them in their current spot at Chickasaw County Public Heath.She and Dave Gorman, the courthouse custodian, discussed that they could be placed on the first floor of the county courthouse possibly in the corner by the driver’s license station.For the complete story see the 12/27/2016 New Hampton Tribune.