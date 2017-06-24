County to move veterans office

When Chickasaw County hires a new Veterans Affairs director, the office he or she has will move to the east side of New Hampton.

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors decided Monday to move the office from the Chickasaw County Community Services Building to a building located at 910 E. Main St., which is located across the street from Mikkelson Park.

When the office moves to the Chickasaw County Services Building, though, is up in the air.

Currently, it is located in the Community Services Building but has been closed while the county searches for a new Veterans Affairs director.

The position has been vacant since this winter, when Dave Jacobsen resigned the post after more than six years on the job.

