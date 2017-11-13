County officials react to audit

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting on Thursday in reaction to a state auditor’s report issued last Wednesday afternoon and made public on Thursday morning.

The report by State Auditor Mary Mosiman stated that Chickasaw County officials need to better determine and document the public purpose of certain expenditures, and called into question about $1500 worth of questionable expenditures made by the county, and also recommended that the county establish better procedures for postage and landline phone claims, cell phone policies, review of employee time sheets, proper documentation of vacation payouts, and pop machine receipts.

Chairman Tim Zoll and supervisors Jacob Hackman, David Tilkes and Dan Carolan were all present. Supervisor Steve Geerts was absent.

“Today is not the day to make any decisions,” said Zoll. “We need to thoroughly review this audit and then decide what we want to do.”

The agenda for the meeting suggested that the board might go into closed session, but Chickasaw County Attorney Jennifer Schwickerath advised the board they could not go into closed session because they could not declare any exemption that would allow them to do so.

