County OKs one more 28E

Chickasaw County and its cities are moving closer to a final agreement when it comes to settling a lawsuit and agreeing to a new 28E agreement that will give the county a new Ambulance Council.

The Board of Supervisors on Monday voted to approve both a new settlement and the 28E agreement after several cities had expressed concerns about the county’s original settlement offer and the recast agreement that supervisors approved on New Year’s Eve.

The county originally filed a lawsuit against the county’s cities in the summer of 2019 after the Board of Supervisors approved a two-year, $360,000 contract with the Chickasaw Ambulance Service. The county asked a court to force the cities into paying a portion of the contract.

Supervisors approved a new 28E agreement in August that called on the county to pay 40 percent of any future contracts while the cities would pay 60 percent. Under that agreement, each member of the Ambulance Council would have a vote based on the percentage of population it served.

