County pay to be decided this month

The Chickasaw County Compensation Board gave their recommendation of 3 percent increases for all elected officials and a 2.5 percent increase to the county attorney for 2017 to the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors.Compensation Board member Steve Lynch said the board met last Thursday to discuss and decide their recommendation.“We had some discussion but the meeting went fairly quickly,” said Lynch.The board annually looks at the counties with similar populations — including the 10 above the county and 10 below it.For the complete story see the 12/2/2016 New Hampton Tribune.