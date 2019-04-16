County puts together road plan

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors acted on documents for the Department of Transportation, being the fiscal 2020 budget and five-year construction program for Secondary Roads, and approved spending for an excavator.

County Engineer Dusten Rolando will be allowed to spend $265,375 on a CAT 326F excavator which he said would bring in a good trade-in price.

There wasn’t much talk about next year’s budget which the county has already approved.

Rolando outlined the five-year road and bridge program budget, which is subject to change after the current fiscal year and more so after three years out.

— For more on this story, see the April 16 New Hampton Tribune.