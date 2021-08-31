County receives state disaster declaration

Chickasaw County officials say it’s important for residents who have suffered home and property damage from this past weekend’s floods to file reports if the county has any chance of receiving “individual” assistance from the federal government.

But they are also warning residents that getting that assistance is in all likelihood a longshot.

“What will happen is that FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] looks at what we sufferd collectively,” said Chickasaw County EMA assistant Bridget Edson, “and that is probably going to be an issue for us here.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday declared five Northeast Iowa counties, including Chickasaw, as disaster areas which will allow residents to take advantage of the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program that provides grants up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

Edson said those who suffered flood damage need to document the damage — i.e., take pictures, save receipts and gather estimates — and report those to the Chickasaw County Assessor’s Office by calling 641-394-2813.

“The more we can show, the better chance we would have,” she said, “so we want everyone who has any kind of damage to please report it.”

— For more on this story, see the Sept. 2 Reporter and the Sept. 7 Tribune