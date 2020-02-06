County reports another COVID-19 positive test

Chickasaw County Public Health officials announced Tuesday afternoon that an 11th person has tested positive for the Coronavirus COVID-19.

Still, the county’s new Public Health and Homecare Services director said she is pleased that the virus hasn’t spread quickly throughout the county.

“We are encouraged that the spread of this virus has been slower than anticipated in our community,” said Chickasaw County Public Health Director Lisa Welter. “We know that people are working diligently to protect themselves, their families and coworkers by using proper hand hygiene, social distancing and appropriate mask use.”

The latest case is an adult in the 41-60 year-old age group. Eight county residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and been removed from Public Health monitoring while two who tested positive last week remain under monitoring.

As a reminder, symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever (100.4 or greater) and shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should call your health care provider before going into the clinic or hospital. The provider may have special instructions for you and will determine if you should be tested.

All residents should:

• Staying home when ill (the kind of illness that normally wouldn’t prevent you from your everyday activities).

• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.