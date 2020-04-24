County reports fourth COVID-19 positive test; third stricken declared 'recovered'

Chickasaw County Public Health officials announced a fourth confirmed case of Coronavirus COVID-19 Friday, the same day that they said the third person who had tested positive for the virus had “recovered” and been released from Public Health monitoring.

The latest positive test came in an adult in the 18-40 age range.

In the press release announcing the latest positive case, Chickasaw County Public Health Director Lisa Welter touched n the fear and anxiety caused by the Coronavirus.

“Stress reactions can include changes in sleep or eating patterns, difficulty concentrating, worsening of chronic health problems and worsening of mental health conditions,” Welter said. “This can sometimes lead to increased use of tobacco, alcohol or other drugs.”

Welter and her staff want to remind residents that it’s important to care of themselves and their families and offered several tips for dealing with stress and anxiety, including:

• Stay calm: recognize when other people’s emotions are influencing your own.

• Unplug: information, real or fake, is a constant in today’s society. It’s important to have facts and stay up-to date, but it’s also important to take breaks and unplug from the information stream.

• Make good sleep, exercise and healthy eating your priorities: take time to prepare healthy food, be active and get 8 hours of sleep.

• Be educated: one way to address anxiety is to focus on what you can control, like washing your hands and practicing social distancing. Being in control of your own behavior helps lessen the stress caused by fear of the unknown.