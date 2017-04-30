County set to go with five on vet board

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors has decided to begin advertising for what will become a five-member Veteran Affairs Commission.Auditor Joan E. Knoll said Monday she currently has four interested people that have submitted applications.There will be three open spots on the commission to fill, and Knoll said that she has at least one application that was filed in September of last year. Knoll said it is customary that she keeps applications for a year from when they are submitted.Supervisor Dan Carolan suggested just going with the first three people that had applied and go from there.However, Supervisor Steve Geerts thinks the board needs to advertise for the open commission seats.There was a general call for applications advertised at the beginning of April, but Geerts would like a “specific” advertisement to be placed.For the completestory see the 4/28/2017 New Hampt