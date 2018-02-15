County snow removal budget in good shape

Some parts of Chickasaw County received as many as seven inches of snow overnight last Thursday, the first substantial snow accumulation of the of the 2018 winter season.

By noon on Friday, all the main roads in the county were pretty much free and clear.

"We didn't have any problems," said county engineer Dusten Rolando. "Everything was basically out and running by 5:30 a.m., and we were able to complete a couple of rounds on the main roads by the end of the morning," said Rolando. "Everything looks good, we were hoping to hit every road at least once."

According to the National Weather Service, before last Thursday night's snowstorm, this area of Iowa had received less than half of the normal amount of winter snow. This has enabled Chickasaw County to stay well within its budget for snow removal this year.

"The budget is built so we don't have to worry," said Rolando. "This year doesn't look bad at all, so far. If the weather stays like this, we should have some carry-over into next year's budget."

Rolando mentioned that previous years haven't been as easy.

"I think it was 2013, when it started in November with a heavy snow, and we were out there every weekend after that," Rolando said. "This year hasn't been like that at all, so far. Of course, no one knows for sure how much it's going to snow the next few weeks."

