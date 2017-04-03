Home / News / County Social Services loses key employee

County Social Services loses key employee

Sat, 03/04/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
By: 
Brittany Stange

County Coordinator of Disability Services Bobbi Jo O’Donnell announced her resignation from County Social Services during a meeting of the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors on Monday.Regional Coordinator of Disability Services Sheila Kobliska said she is “very, very sad” to see O’Donnell go and it will be a big loss for the county.“However, I completely understand it,” said Kobliska with the resignation coming after the announcement of County Social Services trying to reorganize their staff.For the complete story see the 3/3/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here