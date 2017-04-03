County Social Services loses key employee

County Coordinator of Disability Services Bobbi Jo O’Donnell announced her resignation from County Social Services during a meeting of the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors on Monday.Regional Coordinator of Disability Services Sheila Kobliska said she is “very, very sad” to see O’Donnell go and it will be a big loss for the county.“However, I completely understand it,” said Kobliska with the resignation coming after the announcement of County Social Services trying to reorganize their staff.For the complete story see the 3/3/2017 New Hampton Tribune.