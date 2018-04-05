County Sups OK extending Cedar Hill financing

A resolution that proposes to extend Nashua’s Cedar Hill Urban Renewal Area for five years to finance ongoing infrastructure needs was acknowledged and signed April 23 by the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors.

The agreement [says the city of Nashua may]* extend the urban renewal/tax increment finance district for five fiscal years, from the fiscal year starting July 1 and ending June 30, 2019, through June 30, 2024.

The special tax district had been set to expire June 30, the Board of Supervisors heard.

