County VA director to retire

Dave Jacobsen, who has served as the Chickasaw County Veterans Affairs Director for seven years, has decided to submit his letter of resignation.Jacobsen met with the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors to go over the department's budget asking the board to leave it the same.To get a raise, Jacobsen was asked to reduce his hours for the same amount of money instead of keeping his hours and getting more funds allocated to the department.He would have been working 20 hours — which is set by county populations.Supervisor Dan Carolan wanted to look into making Jacobsen a salaried employee but with the announcement of his resignation, most decisions will have to be decided upon a new hire."I have talked it over with my wife and family and have decided it's time," said Jacobsen about his decision.