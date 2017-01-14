Home / News / County VA director to retire

Sat, 01/14/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
Jacobsen says variety of factors lead to him giving up post he’s held for seven years
By: 
Brittany Stange

Dave Jacobsen, who has served as the Chickasaw County Veterans Affairs Director for seven years, has decided to submit his letter of resignation.Jacobsen met with the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors to go over the department’s budget asking the board to leave it the same.To get a raise, Jacobsen was asked to reduce his hours for the same amount of money instead of keeping his hours and getting more funds allocated to the department.He would have been working 20 hours — which is set by county populations.Supervisor Dan Carolan wanted to look into making Jacobsen a salaried employee but with the announcement of his resignation, most decisions will have to be decided upon a new hire.“I have talked it over with my wife and family and have decided it’s time,” said Jacobsen about his decision.For the complete story see the 1/13/2017 New Hampton Tribune

