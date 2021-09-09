County wants to hear about damage

Chickasaw County officials say it’s important for residents who have suffered home and property damage from the recent floods to file reports if the county has any chance of receiving “individual” assistance from the federal government.

But they are also warning residents that getting that assistance is in all likelihood a longshot despite the fact that parts of the area received more than a foot of a rain during storms that hit the area Aug. 26-28.

“What will happen is that FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] looks at what we suffered collectively,” said Chickasaw County EMA assistant Bridget Edson, “and that is probably going to be an issue for us here.”

Meanwhile, the county’s engineer said last week that crews are “slowly but surely” repairing damage to county roads but warned residents that as harvest season approaches, many county roads will be far from normal.

“We’re working to get them in drivable condition,” Dustin Rolando said, “but that doesn’t mean they’re going to be normal. Our guys have worked really hard this week and they will continue to do so, but at the same time, all this might have happened overnight, but it doesn’t get fixed in a day.”

He said the Secondary Roads Department was able to reopen numerous roads last week, but he cautioned that parts of V54, better known as the “Boyd blacktop,” will remain closed for at least six weeks as the county waits for a culvert to be delivered.

