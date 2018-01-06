County will keep status quo on human resources

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors opened proposals for human resources and union negotiations from a few law firms and its current HR consultant on April 21.

Current HR consultant Paul Greufe, P.J. Greufe and Associates LLC, had the low bid at $1,500 a month — $18,000 a year — for human resources and a flat $5,000 for the County Sheriff’s Office Contract for the life of the contract, if the contract is accepted, at which point he would negotiate other contracts at no additional cost. That brings his total yearly rate to $23,000.

