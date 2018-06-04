Home / News / County won’t have contested primary races

County won’t have contested primary races

Fri, 04/06/2018 - 11:46am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Several candidates filed papers for county office by the March 28 deadline. The ballot at the primary on June 5 will have no contested races within either major party.
In Supervisor District 2, Jim Allison, a Democrat from Ionia, filed papers. So did current District 2 Supervisor Timothy Zoll, also from Ionia. They will face off in the general election in November.
In Supervisor District 5, Jason Byrne, a Democrat, from Lawler, filed papers. In the general election, he will face current District 5 Supervisor Dan Carolan, also of Lawler.

— Read more on this story in the March 3 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

