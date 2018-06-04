County won’t have contested primary races

Several candidates filed papers for county office by the March 28 deadline. The ballot at the primary on June 5 will have no contested races within either major party.

In Supervisor District 2, Jim Allison, a Democrat from Ionia, filed papers. So did current District 2 Supervisor Timothy Zoll, also from Ionia. They will face off in the general election in November.

In Supervisor District 5, Jason Byrne, a Democrat, from Lawler, filed papers. In the general election, he will face current District 5 Supervisor Dan Carolan, also of Lawler.

— Read more on this story in the March 3 New Hampton Tribune.