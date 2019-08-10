County youth coordinator loves new job
Tue, 10/08/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Parsons touts the many benefits to all children when it comes to 4-H
By:
Bob Fenske
Eleni Parsons has a big goal — a utopian one at that — when it comes to Chickasaw County’s 4-H clubs.
“I’d like every kid to be in it,” the new Chickasaw County ISU Extension youth coordinator said, “and I know that’s probably not realistic, but why not dream big, right?”
For Parsons, her new position is a dream job. It allows her to work with kids without having to be in a classroom, it gives her a chance to tout a program that has been a big part of her life since she was 12 years old and it brings her closer to home.
For more on this story see the October 8 Tribune.