Couple among 14 that receive Quilts of Valor

The song “Proud to be an American” was played after 14 service veterans received a Quilt of Valor on Sunday, Aug. 22.

The lyrics — like they often do — induced a few tears in the ceremony held at the Alta Vista Municipal Hall.

Two of the veterans exchanged a kiss after the ceremony. Joshua and Ashely Schuchhardt met at Camp Humphreys in South Korea while in the Army.

“He met our plane and shuttled me and a bunch of others to where we needed to go,” said Ashely.

It was love at first sight, but only for Joshua, a native of the New Hampton and Nashua area.

“I had to cook for her and do her taxes before she fell in love with me,” Joshua quipped. But he made a mistake on the taxes and had to see her again. Was the error a calculated one?

“You know, I’d love to say I did that, but no, it was just an error.”

