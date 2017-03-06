Couple honored to be ‘Grand Dairyman’

Long time residents of Fredericksburg Doug and Lisa Kleiss have been selected as this year’s Grand Dairyman for Fredericksburg’s Dairy Days celebration.

“It is an honor for us to have been chosen to be the grand dairyman for this year’s Dairy Days,” said Lisa.

Doug grew up in Fredericksburg working as a dairy farmer his whole life when Lisa joined him in 1984. He was milking 500 cows a day for 24 hours a day, year round until the Kleiss family sold the dairy farm operation in June of 2015.

However, Doug still stays busy year round farming with Lisa saying, “There is always something that has to be done.”

