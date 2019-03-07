Couple makes ‘meaningful’ gift

Ask Grant Anderson what is one of his favorite parts of his job at State Bank and his answer is quick — helping entrepreneurs start a business.

And helping one of those “start-ups” has led to a pretty unique gift — a laser-cut piece of art that includes an American flag and the American Legion logo — to New Hampton’s American Legion Fae Stine Post 38, which this year is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding.

“It’s a beautiful gift, very meaningful to all of us Legion members,” said Brian Quirk, the commander of the post that was formed a year after World War I ended. “It’s another great example of the support we get from our community.”

