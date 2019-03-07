Home / News / Couple makes ‘meaningful’ gift
Krissy and Grant Anderson pose for a photo with American Legion members Paul Kruger (left) and Brian Quirk with the laser cutout the couple donated to the post that is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding.

Couple makes ‘meaningful’ gift

Wed, 07/03/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Laser cut out celebrates New Hampton Legion’s 100th birthday
By: 
Bob Fenske

Ask Grant Anderson what is one of his favorite parts of his job at State Bank and his answer is quick — helping entrepreneurs start a business.

And helping one of those “start-ups” has led to a pretty unique gift — a laser-cut piece of art that includes an American flag and the American Legion logo — to New Hampton’s American Legion Fae Stine Post 38, which this year is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding.

“It’s a beautiful gift, very meaningful to all of us Legion members,” said Brian Quirk, the commander of the post that was formed a year after World War I ended. “It’s another great example of the support we get from our community.”

For more on this story see the July 2 Tribune.

