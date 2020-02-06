The Chickasaw County Courthouse will reopen Wednesday, but it’s definitely going to be a COVID-19 kind of deal when it comes to the facility in New Hampton.

Every office in the courthouse has different rules, and while the building is now open, it won’t be business as normal for at least some time.

“I think our offices have done a great job providing the services that they have during the closing,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Jacob Hackman said, “but it’s also time get things back up and

running. We’ve done our best in the interim to protect our employees.”

Since closing the courthouse on March 17, the supervisors have spent $9,000 to install glass partitions in courthouse offices, and in a news release sent out Monday, the county is encouraging residents “to continue doing many transactions by fax and email, or use the the drop box located inside the Sheriff’s Office.”

The rules for each office are as follows:

• The Drivers License Office is open but by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 641-394-3204. There will be no “drives” until further notice, and no walk-ins will be served.

• The Treasurer’s Office for motor vehicles, titles and registrations and property taxes will allow only two people in the office at a time. For more information, call 641-394-2107.

• The Assessor’s Office’s front door will be closed at all times, only one person from the public allowed at the counter, if a meeting is required beyond the counter, questions will be asked and masks will be worn. For more information, call 641-394-2813.

• The Auditor’s Office will allow only one person from the public allowed at the counter. Those doing research in the office, are encouraged to wear face masks. For more information, call 641-394-2100

• The Engineer’s Office is allowing only one person from the public at the counter. For more information, call 641-394-2321.

• The Recorder’s Office is allowing only one person or family unit at a time will be allowed at the counter; everyone else will stay in the hallway until others are done, sanitizing your hands is required and masks are optional. Anyone doing research in the vault area will need to request to do so and is required to wear mask and wash and/or sanitize hands well before allowed to enter behind the glass partition. There is also a time limit for researching. For more information, call 641-394-2336.

• The Clerk of Courts Office will remain closed because it is not under the jurisdiction of the county but instead is a state office.

