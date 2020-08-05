On the COVID-19 front lines

Jayda Dietzenbach sat behind the plastic barrier in MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center’s Emergency Department. She had her mask on, and the thought hit the reporter: Wow, this is way different than a few months ago.

In February, the Emergency Department, Dietzenbach and tech Lisa Stevenson were featured in a Tribune two-part series a “Day in the Life of MercyOne.”

Access to the ER back then was, well, easy. One walked in, pressed a button, the nurse “buzzed” one in and that was that.

