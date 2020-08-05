Home / News / On the COVID-19 front lines
MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center RN Jayda Dietzenbach sits behind a plastic barrier in the hospital’s Emergency Department last week.

On the COVID-19 front lines

Fri, 05/08/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Nurses like MercyOne’s Dietzenbach prepare for outbreak they hope never comes
By: 
Bob Fenske

Jayda Dietzenbach sat behind the plastic barrier in MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center’s Emergency Department. She had her mask on, and the thought hit the reporter: Wow, this is way different than a few months ago.

In February, the Emergency Department, Dietzenbach and tech Lisa Stevenson were featured in a Tribune two-part series a “Day in the Life of MercyOne.”

Access to the ER back then was, well, easy. One walked in, pressed a button, the nurse “buzzed” one in and that was that.

For more on this story see the May 5 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here