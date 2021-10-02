COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Gov. Kim Reynolds made a dramatic move last week to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the state, but for the most part, she remained mum on why she did so.

In a proclamation she signed on Friday, Reynolds lifted the state’s limited mask requirements that had been in place since November, and she also eased social distancing requirements and other mitigation measures for businesses and social gatherings.

“I strongly encourage that all businesses or other employers remaining open with in-person operations take reasonable measures under the circumstances of each establishment to ensure the health of employees, patrons and members of the public, including social distancing practices, increased hygiene practices and other public health measures,” Reynolds wrote in the proclamation that was well received by groups like the Iowa Restaurant Association but created an outcry from those who believe the state is not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19.

And it also created a lot of questions that remained unanswered over the weekend.

For example, as state tournaments near for high school sports, will attendance restrictions remain in place?

Last month, the Iowa High School Athletic Association announced that a little less than 4,000 tickets would be sold for each session of the state wrestling tournaments that will be held Feb. 17-20 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

— For more on this story, see the Feb. 9 Tribune or the Feb. 11 Reporter