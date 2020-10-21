COVID plus: Kids want to go to school

New Hampton High School senior Avery Throndson was doing a “football interview” a couple of weeks ago when he was asked a non-gridiron question.

Are you glad you’re going to school this year?

“I can’t believe I’m going to say this,” Throndson said, “but man, I actually missed school last [spring]. It was just weird not going. It was cool at first, and then you kind of missed it. And then you missed it a lot.”

He’s not alone; evidently, a lot of students missed going to school last spring.

If you need proof, New Hampton superintendent Jay Jurrens has it, although he’s also a little nervous talking about the school’s amazingly low absenteeism rate thus far into the 2020-21 school year.

“I don’t want to jinx anything,” he said, “but it has been pretty amazing. I’ve never seen numbers like this, and I’ve had a few years in education.”

The district’s absenteeism rate has hovered around 1 percent for much of the year, and all three schools in the district have had multiple days in which not a single student has been marked absent.

— For more on this story, see the Oct. 20 Tribune