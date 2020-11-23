COVID soars in county

COVID-19 continued to spread in Chickasaw County last week, which led to some tragic stories as the death of four area residents was blamed on the Coronavirus.

And it’s also taking a toll on those who work in health care.

“I think everyone — us, the hospital, the ambulance, the first responders — is putting in so many hours and so much time and we just want people to take this seriously,” Chickasaw County Public Health and Homecare Services Administrator Lisa Welter said. “For me, it’s very frustrating when a business says that masks are required and I see people walking in without one. It’s rude, and quite honestly, it’s dangerous.”

MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center CEO and President Aaron Flugum said health professionals can only do so much and called on the community to step up in the fight against the virus.

“Our providers and caregivers will continue the fight against COVID-19,” he said. “But this battle must be won on the home front – by each of us doing our part to control the spread. So this Thanksgiving, it’s not enough to just say thank you – show them you care by masking up, keeping your distance, washing your hands and getting a flu shot. Together, each of us can make a difference.”

The numbers, at least compared to early in the pandemic, were staggering.

