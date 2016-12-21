Home / News / Cowboy Poetry adds a new twist for 2017

Cowboy Poetry adds a new twist for 2017

Wed, 12/21/2016 - 5:00am Brittany
In addition to traditional two shows at Starlite, event will include a matinee in New Hampton
By: 
Bob Fenske

Searching for a cool stocking stuffer during this last week of Christmas shopping. Marilee Mishak has just the ticket for you, and we mean that literally. For a 12th consecutive year, Mishak and her husband, Gerry, are in the midst of Cowboy Poetry season as the annual event returns to Lawler Jan. 27-28. But this year’s event comes with a new twist — a Jan. 28 matinee that will be held at the Chickasaw Event Center in New Hampton.For the complete story see the 12/20/2016 New Hampton Tribune.

