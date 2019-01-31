Cowboy Poetry hits the right notes once again

Like all great art, love and death were the themes at the 14th Cowboy Poetry event on Friday and Saturday at the Starlite Ballroom in Lawler, with an infusion of philanthropy.

It was also a first: The first Cowboy Poetry event hosted by the Lawler Lions Club, after they took the baton for the philanthropic event from 13-year organizers Gerry and Marilee Mishak of New Hampton.

Brooke Turner of Clarinda returned with some silly and some serious songs, and attendees heard actual ranching poetry recited from memory by Dean Marten of Donahue and many originals and a few cover songs in the rich timber of folk-flavored country singer-songwriter Angela Meyer of McCausland (all Iowans).

This year, the beneficiary was a 3D mammography machine for Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton to increase early detection and thus treatment of breast and pectoral cancer.

