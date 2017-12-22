Cowboy poets to return to New Hampton

Marilee Mishak admits there’s a little sadness for her and her husband, Gerry, as they get ready for Cowboy Poetry’s annual appearance in Northeast Iowa.

The New Hampton couple has been putting on the show for 13 years, and 2018 could very well be the it … unless a non-profit charitable organization steps up to the plate to take over the popular show that has brought cowboy poets to the Starlite Ballroom in Lawler on the last weekend of January since the mid-2000s.

“Mish looked at me the other day and he kind of nailed it,” Marilee said. “He just says, ‘How did we get old so fast?’ That’s really the issue for us. We’re definitely ready to help the next group that takes it over, but this consumes our lives and as much as we hate to say it, it’s a little too much for us.”

