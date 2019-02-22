Crews work to keep up with ‘Snowmageddon’

When Chickasaw County residents call County Engineer Dusten Rolando, they usually want to know one thing.

“Can you get to us today?”

“The objective is to get to everybody so everybody can get out,” Rolando said, “at least a path.”

There are some 20 route areas in a typical Secondary Roads plow run, covered by seven “one way” snow plow-dump trucks, 10 maintainers and three Oshkosh-brand machines. There’s a snowblower attachment to blow drifts back, as well.

