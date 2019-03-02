Home / News / Croell has low bid on road project near Lawler to Howard County line

Croell has low bid on road project near Lawler to Howard County line

Sun, 02/03/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

A cement repaving project from Lawler to the Howard County line was let through the Department of Transportation in mid-January, County Engineer Dusten Rolando told the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors on Monday [Jan. 28].
County Road V56 will receive 10 miles of  7-inch whitetopping. Croell Inc. had the low bid at a little under $3.87 million.
— For more on this story, see the Feb. 1 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

