Croell has low bid on road project near Lawler to Howard County line
Sun, 02/03/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Mira Schmitt-Cash
A cement repaving project from Lawler to the Howard County line was let through the Department of Transportation in mid-January, County Engineer Dusten Rolando told the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors on Monday [Jan. 28].
County Road V56 will receive 10 miles of 7-inch whitetopping. Croell Inc. had the low bid at a little under $3.87 million.
— For more on this story, see the Feb. 1 New Hampton Tribune.