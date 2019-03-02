Croell has low bid on road project near Lawler to Howard County line

A cement repaving project from Lawler to the Howard County line was let through the Department of Transportation in mid-January, County Engineer Dusten Rolando told the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors on Monday [Jan. 28].

County Road V56 will receive 10 miles of 7-inch whitetopping. Croell Inc. had the low bid at a little under $3.87 million.

