Crowning leaves fair queen stunned

Bailey Schinker wanted to be Chickasaw County’s fair queen, but she may have been the most shocked person on the Big Four Fairgrounds Sunday night when her name was announced.

“I wouldn’t have been devastated, but yeah, I wanted to win and I tried hard,” she said moments after receiving her crown. “But I can tell you I wasn’t expecting it. I was surprised, stunned and all that when they said my name.”

She laughed when asked about “the question” she had to answer before the crowning took place.

“Yeah, I’m glad I didn’t have to do a dance move like [Kennady Nie] did,” she said with a smile, but she came up with a humorous response with her question, “If you could pie anyone in the face, who would it be and why?”

Her answer: “My mom because she would probably do it right back to me.”

The crowning of the soon-to-be senior at New Hampton High School capped a big final full day at the annual Chickasaw County 4-H and FFA Achievement Show.

— For more on this story, see the July 18 Tribune